As Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Valuation Declined, Tealwood Asset Management Has Boosted by $321,925 Its Holding; Nbw Capital Stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Lowered by $324,753

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 2,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 51,004 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, down from 53,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $146.68. About 1.96M shares traded or 45.73% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 12,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 131,556 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 118,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 454,552 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Chief Operating Officer Claudia Merkle to President; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $669.95M for 17.80 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp. (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 36,627 shares to 97,211 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Semgroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) by 223,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

