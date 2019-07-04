As Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Stock Value Rose, Continental Advisors Cut by $765,500 Its Stake; American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holder Long Pond Capital LP Lowered Stake by $10.67 Million

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 30,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,052 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 82,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 252,430 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 14/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Chief Operating Officer Claudia Merkle to President; 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.28M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56 million, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 1.42 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 30,354 shares to 145,354 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 27,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $37.15M for 13.03 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old West Management Lc invested in 103,214 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 23,958 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Com has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 2,009 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 125,971 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Ltd has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 108,774 shares. Capital Growth Management Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 90,000 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). State Street Corp has 1.84 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech holds 0.01% or 83,289 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated has 6,450 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) or 53,420 shares. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 25,619 shares. 150,123 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $298,564 activity.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 151,211 shares to 546,211 shares, valued at $49.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 387,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Co Ltd invested in 495,571 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Eii Management holds 0.49% or 39,235 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 37.83M shares. Loeb Prtn Corp holds 0% or 500 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company reported 49,327 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 161,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 3.63 million are owned by Geode Capital Mgmt Llc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Millennium Mngmt Ltd owns 0.05% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 1.33M shares. Real Est Svcs Ltd Llc reported 220,900 shares stake. 160,935 were reported by D E Shaw &. State Street Corporation accumulated 9.75M shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 4.31M shares.