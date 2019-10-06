As Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Stock Price Declined, Chase Investment Counsel Upped Stake by $988,232; T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Stake Upped by Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) by 22.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 21,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The hedge fund held 116,560 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.76M, up from 95,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 664,930 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 14/03/2018 – Techmeme: Warby Parker raises $75M round led by T. Rowe Price, sources say at a valuation of $1.75B (Jason Del Rey/Recode); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% Position in Porter Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Stockholders Elect All 12 Board Nominees; 30/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Business Journal: BREAKING: T. Rowe Price plans #Tampa office shutdown; 04/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Adds BAE, Exits T. Rowe; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price To Close Tampa Operations Center In June 2019; Client Digital Preferences, Firm’s Technology Enhancements And Ope; 03/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Head Of Fixed Income Ted Wiese To Step Down At Year-End, Retire From Firm Next May; Veteran Portfolio Manager And; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net Reflects Impact of the Firm Adopting New Acctg Guidance on Jan. 1

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 136.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 35,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 61,104 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 25,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 207,091 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir System Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 148,890 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $80.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 16,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,258 shares, and cut its stake in At & T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: A Protracted Trade Dispute – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Math Shows IJK Can Go To $248 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Safe Is T. Rowe Price (TROW) Dividend? – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2017. More interesting news about T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “T. Rowe Price Group: Impact From The Global Bear Market – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is T. Rowe (TROW) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold TROW shares while 234 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 157.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 160.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 1.85 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Company invested in 10,112 shares. 900 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors Inc. Lazard Asset Management Llc reported 23,150 shares. Hm Payson & reported 0.01% stake. Stephens Ar accumulated 76,874 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc has 184,990 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 210 shares. Check Cap Management Ca owns 2.52% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 446,504 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc holds 20,600 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Penobscot Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). 432,258 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.51% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 26,000 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 1,886 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1,785 shares to 12,008 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 8,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,543 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).