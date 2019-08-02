As Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Stock Declined, Barclays Plc Has Increased Holding by $988,500; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder S Muoio & Company Trimmed Its Position by $307,200 as Share Value Rose

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 39,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 111,210 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 71,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 745,716 shares traded or 58.76% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates NMI Holdings Sr. Term Loan Facility ‘BB-‘; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $20.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1102.82. About 304,822 shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 23,000 shares to 53,000 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 12.68 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (Call) (NYSE:APH) by 3,500 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $94,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wiley John &Amp Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 12,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,432 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:JBLU).