As Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Share Value Declined, Boston Partners Has Cut Position by $610,036; Healthcor Management LP Increases Position in Abbott Labs (ABT)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 21,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 791,355 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.35 million, down from 813,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 410,186 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 857.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.22 million, up from 119,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.13M shares traded or 48.72% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $76.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,011 shares to 44,396 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 189,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $40.66M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National MI to Host Mortgage and MI Technology Roundtable in Quincy, MA – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National MI Announces Pricing of Insurance-Linked Notes Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “National MI to Co-Sponsor New Construction Housing Summit in Chicago – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Small Cap Growth Stocks With Big-Time Momentum – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First American Financial (FAF) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NMIH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 58.83 million shares or 0.43% less from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 134,940 are held by Cadence Ltd. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% or 50,892 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 80,875 shares stake. New York-based Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Panagora Asset accumulated 6,450 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 66,383 shares. National Bank Of America De owns 139,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement reported 129,812 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 90,197 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 57,978 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Co holds 0% or 8,605 shares in its portfolio. Capital Invsts holds 907,000 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 11,845 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap City Tru Fl holds 5,335 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 83,887 shares. Frontier Mngmt has 11,445 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 70,632 are owned by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.56% or 2.62 million shares. Gould Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca holds 4,043 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 31,426 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2.18 million shares stake. Cibc Savings Bank Usa invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Llc invested 2.76% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ancora Lc accumulated 62,711 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Wheatland Advsrs has 6,632 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 226,139 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).