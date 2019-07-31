As Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Blackrock Has Increased Its Stake; Hub Group (HUBG) Shares Declined While Macquarie Group LTD Increased Position by $6.94 Million

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 87,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.61M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.60 million, up from 9.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 166,135 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Chief Operating Officer Claudia Merkle to President; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 14/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 173,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 699,469 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.57 million, up from 525,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Hub Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 10.95% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 364,978 shares traded or 29.92% up from the average. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 10.30% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – EXPECT THAT 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL RANGE FROM $2.34 TO $2.44; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 EPS $2.34-EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – ESTIMATE THAT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL RANGE FROM $190 MLN TO $210 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – MARY BOOSALIS JOINS HUB GROUP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Expects 2018 Effective Tax Rate 25%

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $298,564 activity.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 282,316 shares to 8.91 million shares, valued at $360.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 240,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Paloma Com reported 7,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody National Bank Tru Division reported 0% stake. Amer Intll Gru Incorporated holds 47,961 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 22,507 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 3.51M shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 176,618 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 7,900 shares. 25,619 were accumulated by Falcon Point Cap Ltd Co. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 50,658 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Metropolitan Life Co owns 17,551 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Lc holds 11,936 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 813,008 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 6,400 shares to 10,820 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 212,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.71M shares, and cut its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).