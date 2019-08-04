As Nisource (NI) Stock Value Rose, Comerica Bank Has Lifted Position; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Has Trimmed by $303.63 Million Its Stake

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 4.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.89M, down from 6.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Needs to Work on Diversity (Video); 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: LEARNED A LOT FROM 2016 ELECTION, BREXIT; 22/03/2018 – Divya Narendra, co-founder of Harvard Connection, does not think Facebook is responsible for Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of data; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11,966 MLN VS $8,032 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY CALLS FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES A `SCANDAL’; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Memo Reveals Angst Over Growth Culture’s Consequences; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL ADD NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU TO ALLOW USERS TO CONTROL AND DELETE INFORMATION THEY HAVE SHARED AND ADS THEY SEE; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Hamburg data protection officer opens non-compliance procedure against Facebook

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 82.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 56,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 125,645 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 68,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 3.89M shares traded or 53.82% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 648,200 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com has 10,463 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.03% or 16,774 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bank has 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 1.45M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Llc owns 49,137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 846,794 shares. 1St Source Bancorp has invested 0.07% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). First Republic Invest reported 13,113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Miller Howard Investments Incorporated Ny stated it has 0.05% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). 54,038 were reported by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.12% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “NiSource To Pay $143M Settlement For Merrimack Valley Incident – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Columbia Gas Settles All Class Action Lawsuits for Merrimack Valley Incident – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryder Systems Inc (NYSE:R) by 12,753 shares to 123,037 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P National Municipal (MUB) by 7,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,879 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Technologies Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Facebook After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Facebook Will Be One of the Biggest Earnings Reports This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 22, 2019.