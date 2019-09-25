As Nisource (NI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Has Boosted Its Position; Oakbrook Investments Holding in The Cooper Companies (COO) Has Upped by $789,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 15,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 217,120 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25M, up from 202,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 1.82 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) by 94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 4,850 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in The Cooper Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $297.28. About 337,418 shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 329.34 million shares or 2.95% less from 339.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank Tru stated it has 145 shares. 393,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com. Private Na holds 26,564 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Calamos Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Massachusetts Financial Co Ma holds 4.49M shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 149,446 shares. Charles Schwab Investment owns 2.36 million shares. America First Inv Llc holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. 324,272 were accumulated by Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 215,229 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Advisors Asset Management Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Moreover, Capital has 0.04% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 191,243 shares or 0% of the stock.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 5,179 shares to 22,018 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 25,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,685 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold COO shares while 127 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 0.39% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.04% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.01% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6,590 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 73,079 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 758 shares stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.02% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 157,865 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 79,071 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Swiss Bancshares has 0.08% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 209,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.09% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Melvin Mgmt Lp has 0.34% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 100,000 shares. Brant Point Management Llc stated it has 0.49% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 22,960 shares to 22,704 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group (NASDAQ:CME) by 9,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,210 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).