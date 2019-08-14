As Nisource (NI) Share Price Rose, Zimmer Partners LP Upped Stake by $86.71 Million; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Trimmed Holding as Stock Declined

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 2,919 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 5,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 219,269 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 3.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 17.54 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502.61M, up from 14.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 1.20 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 1.15% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.17% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Security Trust Co, West Virginia-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd reported 180 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Virtu Fin Ltd Liability owns 1,797 shares. 23 were accumulated by Optimum. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru stated it has 55,800 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 71,566 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Conning Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 3,165 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 48,767 shares.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 15.21 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Company: Buy This Dividend King While It’s On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 21, 2019.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,995 shares to 19,051 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 30,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp holds 0.12% or 3.49 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). 500 were reported by Qci Asset. Atria Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 107,302 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 1.53 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 110,829 shares. The Indiana-based Everence Cap Management has invested 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 128,250 shares. 500 were reported by North Star Invest Mngmt. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 16,286 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont reported 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Voloridge Inv Management Ltd holds 0.08% or 93,679 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc owns 9,746 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amer Gru Inc holds 167,236 shares.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 4.12 million shares to 762,500 shares, valued at $16.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).