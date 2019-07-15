As Nisource Com (NI) Market Value Rose, Assetmark Has Lowered Its Holding; As Intrexon (XON) Valuation Declined, Third Security Raised Stake by $514,995

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67.79M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58 million, up from 67.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 364,408 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 69.39% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.82% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc Com (NI) by 85.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 55,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 65,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95B market cap company. It closed at $29.34 lastly. It is down 12.92% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Maryland Files to Recover Investment in Replacing Aging Infrastructure; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NI’s profit will be $18.66 million for 146.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Uncertainty For NiSource Due To Merrimack Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NiSource declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NiSource Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Unifi, Inc. (UFI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Limited reported 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). California-based Lpl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Rbo Ltd holds 2.12% or 307,538 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 9,000 shares. Smithfield Tru Co holds 0% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 5.92 million shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.04% stake. Tdam Usa accumulated 16,774 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Sun Life owns 636 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 49,137 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company owns 43,567 shares. Asset Mgmt One, a Japan-based fund reported 326,878 shares.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 58,083 shares to 386,229 shares, valued at $34.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr 20 Yr Tr Bd Etf (TLT) by 99,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De reported 673,921 shares. 20,167 are held by Stephens Inc Ar. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company reported 37,046 shares stake. Dorsey Whitney Trust Llc has 0.02% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 140,031 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Loeb Prtnrs has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Msd Prtn Lp, New York-based fund reported 1.00M shares. 136,800 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. 57 are held by Captrust Fincl Advsrs. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 2,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 51,381 shares. 85,887 are held by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Voya Investment Management Limited Company invested in 0% or 29,639 shares.

More notable recent Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Intrexon (XON) Subsidiary ActoBio Therapeutics Inc. Advances AG019 to Next Stage of Phase Ib/IIa Clinical Study – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intrexon (XON) Up 24.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intrexon plunges nearly 30% after ‘going concern’ disclosure – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intrexon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Systemax Inc. (SYX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

