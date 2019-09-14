As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Ycg Boosted Position; Capital International Investors Position in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Has Trimmed by $3.92 Million

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 4,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 389,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.90M, up from 385,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 30,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647.32 million, down from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $104.85. About 801,134 shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 02/05/2018 – Humanigen Announces Preclinical Findings Presented on Lenzilumab’s Potential to Optimize CAR-T Therapy; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO FILE IND IN 2018 FOR CTX101, ALLOGENEIC CRISPR-BASED CAR-T TARGETED TOWARD CD19+ MALIGNANCIES; 09/03/2018 CAR-T Cell Therapy for Liver and Lung Cancer – Pipeline Analysisl Technavio; 19/04/2018 – ICYMI: Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinica; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss/Shr $2.31; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World O; 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-3.41 earnings per share, down 24.91% or $0.68 from last year’s $-2.73 per share. After $-3.55 actual earnings per share reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% EPS growth.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.57 million shares to 10.03 million shares, valued at $2.66B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 100,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc (Usd).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L And S Advsrs Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Brown Brothers Harriman Company reported 0% stake. Opus Point Partners Management Limited Liability Co holds 5,840 shares. Moreover, Geode Management Llc has 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 58,140 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Biondo Invest Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,695 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.03% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Illinois-based Rmb Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp invested 0.44% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% or 241,584 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). First Trust Lp accumulated 842,121 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 43,835 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkshire Asset Llc Pa has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Putnam Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ckw Group Inc holds 0.04% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Cap Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 21,689 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.42% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Benjamin F Edwards Company accumulated 5,413 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,815 shares. Condor Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 23,590 shares. Virtu has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cannell Peter B Company reported 39,957 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr Incorporated accumulated 5,235 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo accumulated 136,316 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division invested in 0.01% or 2,848 shares. Notis accumulated 6,041 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Kistler holds 0.03% or 953 shares in its portfolio.