As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Trimmed Stake by $364,224; Aristotle Fund LP Has Trimmed Office Depot (ODP) Position by $5.98 Million

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 20,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 25,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $82.93. About 256,916 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 494,723 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 29.20 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 81,088 shares to 88,741 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 13,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshs Ultrashort S&P 500.

