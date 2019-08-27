As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased by $1.70 Million Its Stake; Aon Plc (AON) Holder Cantillon Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $190.5. About 218,747 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 20,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 348,061 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31M, down from 368,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 1.82 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,645 shares to 4.17M shares, valued at $223.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.91 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.