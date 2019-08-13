As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Raised Holding by $5.08 Million; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Cut Stake in Dover (DOV) as Valuation Declined

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $83.86. About 1.75 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain —

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $92.48. About 112,999 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52M for 15.11 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton State Bank Na holds 0.04% or 6,075 shares. Atria Ltd Com owns 2,146 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Com has 3,590 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 11,625 are held by Pinnacle Assocs. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.07% or 16,150 shares. Blair William Co Il holds 0.01% or 23,492 shares. Parametric Port Associates Llc holds 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 439,891 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Crawford Counsel Inc holds 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 5,170 shares. Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Atlas Browninc holds 0.3% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 4,530 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 503,658 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 81,954 shares. Moreover, Profund Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 2,538 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 12,109 shares.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schultze Spl Purp Acquisitio.

