As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Lifted by $509,628 Its Holding; As Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Value Rose, Night Owl Capital Management Has Boosted by $3.15 Million Its Holding

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $139.84. About 417,085 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 6,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.90M, up from 2.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.46 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 11,878 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 12,832 shares to 346,494 shares, valued at $21.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 92,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,494 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

