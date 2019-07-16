As Nike (NKE) Valuation Declined, Melvin Capital Management LP Lifted Holding; Paradice Investment Management Increases Stake in Eros Intl Plc (EROS)

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.79 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 3.70M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Eros Intl Plc (EROS) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 160,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.99 million shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.77M, up from 5.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eros Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6199. About 2.56 million shares traded or 14.62% up from the average. Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) has declined 32.83% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.26% the S&P500. Some Historical EROS News: 27/03/2018 – Eros International Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LTD EROS.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT FROM CONTOPS 356 MLN RUPEES VS 206.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/04/2018 – Mangrove’s August Says Short Eros International at Sohn: TOPLive; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 14/05/2018 – Eros International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC – KISHORE LULLA HAS BECOME CEO OF CO EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1, IN ADDITION TO HIS POSITION AS GROUP CHAIRMAN OF CO; 04/05/2018 – Eros lnternational’s CFO, Prem Parameswaran, To Be Featured in TV ASIA Interview; 02/04/2018 – EROS: KISHORE LULLA HAS BECOME CEO EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 23/05/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL 4Q NET INCOME 607.9M RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Eros International Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 800,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 895,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Huntington National Bank invested in 0.52% or 375,459 shares. Miller Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj accumulated 0.21% or 3,200 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc stated it has 732 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sky Gru Limited Co has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability reported 0.32% stake. Badgley Phelps And Bell owns 5,452 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt has invested 0.78% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jefferies Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 32,411 shares. Renaissance Technology reported 630,514 shares. Private Na accumulated 20,419 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 3,875 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $24.30 million activity.