As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Lowered Position; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) as Market Value Rose

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 23,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,641 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 28,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.81. About 3.10 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 27,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 174,055 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13 million, up from 146,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.2. About 340,523 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10,900 shares to 215,063 shares, valued at $17.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 51,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,800 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (IGHG).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 30.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.