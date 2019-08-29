As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Lowered Holding; Dock Street Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Verisign (VRSN) by $316,750 as Market Valuation Rose

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.77. About 1.69M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign (VRSN) by 52.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1,562 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 3,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $206.24. About 40,390 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.85 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Ser Llc owns 3,711 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 15,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap LP has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 308,806 shares. North Star Asset reported 66,822 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 409,188 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Com reported 924 shares. Motco stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northstar Investment Lc invested in 0.3% or 19,223 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 1.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 121,151 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C holds 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 350,456 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested in 0.17% or 8,250 shares. Ipswich Management holds 0.53% or 19,299 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 506,286 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Co Ny accumulated 12,280 shares.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 43.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.