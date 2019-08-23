As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Semper Augustus Investments Group Decreased Its Stake by $2.19 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Harris Associates LP Lowered Position

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 4.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 13,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 3.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10B, down from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $296.93. About 4.66M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 1.25 million shares to 14.45M shares, valued at $1.20 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Capital Lc reported 5.46% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Next Century Growth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Valley National Advisers reported 0.01% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.03 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com reported 774 shares. Altfest L J & Inc holds 3,558 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd accumulated 169,625 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested in 26.17 million shares. One Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2,855 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd stated it has 12,540 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 3,852 shares. Pointstate Cap LP stated it has 5.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,326 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset LP holds 0.03% or 731 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4.48M shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.70 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,310 shares. Cwm Lc owns 72,736 shares. Capital International Limited Ca reported 1.2% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 1.20M shares or 1.01% of the stock. Moreover, Prns Limited Liability Com has 0.5% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Granite Investment Ptnrs reported 0.84% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Plancorp accumulated 7,834 shares. Fort Lp holds 1,378 shares. Veritas Mgmt Llp holds 0.01% or 1,414 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Com holds 0.53% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 19,299 shares. Ensemble Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 33,760 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 1.38% stake. Noesis Capital Mangement holds 146,847 shares. Homrich And Berg stated it has 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Asset Management One Limited accumulated 641,215 shares.

