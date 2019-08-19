As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Polen Capital Management Lifted Position; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Value Rose, Holder Fiduciary Trust Company Decreased Position by $653,016

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 651,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 12.13M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 11.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 1.67M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 7,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 81,980 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, down from 89,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.05. About 1.69 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 54,114 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $105.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 22,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 22.04 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 184,383 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.