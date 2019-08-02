As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Nuveen Asset Management Cut Position; Icm Asset Management Has Lifted Its Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Holding by $663,130; Stock Value Declined

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 6,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 214,117 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.03M, down from 221,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $81.41. About 4.78 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.11% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 433,330 shares traded or 89.69% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.67 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 326,215 shares to 418,855 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd (NASDAQ:AGII).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $597,559 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Moore Larry Oscar sold $99,684 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 6,600 shares. 3,180 shares valued at $44,488 were bought by Appel Dennis P on Friday, March 22.

