As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Noesis Capital Mangement Has Trimmed Holding by $16.79 Million; Mengis Capital Management Upped Position in Intel Com (INTC) as Share Price Declined

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 420.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 102,566 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 126,977 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08M, up from 24,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 1.58 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 146,647 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31 billion, down from 146,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $91.8. About 3.20M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Short Trm (BSV) by 3,850 shares to 15,658 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Co invested 1.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). North Point Port Managers Corp Oh holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 7,800 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Trust owns 0.04% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,980 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.93% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 60,298 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 1.08 million shares. Athena Capital Ltd Co accumulated 60,791 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Korea has 0.64% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Palisade Asset reported 148,644 shares. Smithbridge Asset De has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Eaton Vance Management reported 10.13M shares stake. Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) Limited stated it has 1.08 million shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Thomas Story Son Lc stated it has 6.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Alberta has 26,000 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has 0.48% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 356,278 shares. Fiera Capital Corp has 0.21% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.15M shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $293.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eurozone (EZU) by 1,270 shares to 122,732 shares, valued at $4.86 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

