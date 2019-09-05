As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Logan Capital Management Increased Stake by $3.94 Million; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Price Rose, Holder Srb Has Lowered Position by $665,000

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $163.51. About 298,000 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 37.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 46,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 170,733 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.38M, up from 123,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 2.10M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na owns 38,469 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.38% or 7.59 million shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Miller Investment LP has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,270 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc accumulated 112 shares. Leisure Management holds 0.48% or 6,774 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Estabrook Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.14% or 5,713 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5.17 million shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Management accumulated 13,450 shares. 138,314 are owned by Umb State Bank N A Mo. Girard Ptnrs Limited owns 26,394 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.73% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.36% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bryn Mawr Co has invested 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX) by 1.11 million shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,449 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.12 million for 36.50 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). King Luther Management has invested 0.18% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 7,188 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 11,764 shares. Blair William Il, Illinois-based fund reported 984,143 shares. Int Grp Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Destination Wealth Mgmt has 15 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 871,387 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department has 522 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs has 7,919 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 76,136 shares. Fort Washington Oh holds 0.25% or 168,725 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Lc reported 7,415 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 510 shares.