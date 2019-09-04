As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Riverpark Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.91 Million; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $61.73 Million as Stock Price Declined

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 701,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 4.37M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386.69 million, down from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.66. About 4.46M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 34,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 132,729 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18 million, down from 167,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 6.36 million shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 13.26 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 13,329 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 1.3% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nomura Holdg stated it has 25,014 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Harvey Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wesbanco State Bank owns 33,721 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Liability Com holds 41,213 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors holds 0.04% or 2,877 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited reported 59,101 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 403,737 shares or 0.75% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset Trust has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Trust Of Vermont reported 0.1% stake. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited reported 136,189 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.53M shares to 5.49M shares, valued at $68.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 182,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).

