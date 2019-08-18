As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $403,200; Loews (L) Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Raised Holding by $851,405 as Market Valuation Rose

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 18,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 232,901 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, up from 214,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 1.18M shares traded or 13.80% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 124,334 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, down from 129,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.84 million shares to 741,309 shares, valued at $46.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,126 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 58,218 shares. Community Financial Bank Na accumulated 1,300 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) owns 55 shares. Virtu Limited Liability stated it has 5,049 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 1,593 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 191,430 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Rathbone Brothers Pcl reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 52,218 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4,226 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 15,600 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 8,733 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kbc Grp Nv owns 238,992 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Altrinsic Global Advisors Lc owns 43,472 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 14,175 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank has 0.38% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 186,521 shares. 1.72 million were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Profit Inv Mgmt Lc holds 1.49% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 23,222 shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,144 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). South State Corp stated it has 43,449 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.52% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.64% or 12,071 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 32,790 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 1.48M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sun Life holds 0.04% or 2,149 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Montag A & Associates has 0.32% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).