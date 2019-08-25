As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $858,228; As First Republic Bk (FRC) Share Value Declined, Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Boosted by $590,100 Its Holding

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 964,936 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 71,173 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 81,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87M shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) owns 8,990 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Jennison holds 1.73% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 20.70M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.37% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 899,665 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 76,656 shares. Ims Capital reported 0.55% stake. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4.95% stake. Horan Management stated it has 0.57% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 28,200 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 4,668 shares. Manchester Cap Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19.16 million shares. New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Optimum Invest Advsrs invested in 0.62% or 22,571 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 229,915 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.