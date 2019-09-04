As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose, First National Trust Co Has Upped Its Stake by $583,548; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Page Arthur B Has Increased Stake by $786,760

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 125.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is closing in on the site of its new headquarters after visiting all 20 finalist locations, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the process; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct; 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 6,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 64,022 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 57,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 6.36 million shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Senators question Bezos on Choice products – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Ltd Liability Com has 7,343 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Llc holds 139 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,826 shares. Cap Management Assocs Ny has 2.98% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Global Limited Com has 9,082 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 3,641 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Incorporated holds 3.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,470 shares. City Trust Fl holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,227 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd invested in 1.94% or 15,895 shares. 1,222 were reported by American Money Limited. Chase Invest Counsel Corp invested 3.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stock Yards National Bank & Tru Company owns 1.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,600 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors accumulated 6,828 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Usca Ria invested in 4,742 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,733 shares to 33,581 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,865 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).