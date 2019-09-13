As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Deutsche Bank Ag Has Raised by $714.55 Million Its Position; Caxton Associates LP Increases Position in Synchrony Finl (SYF)

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 56.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 170,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 470,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.31 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 4.62 million shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3949122.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 8.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 8.61M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $722.74M, up from 218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 3.96M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $831.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc by 3,772 shares to 2,215 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,676 shares, and cut its stake in Steris Plc.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony Financial: All-In On The U.S. Consumer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 1.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Blackrock has 0.31% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 371,795 shares. Moreover, Violich Capital has 2.34% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 113,317 shares. Field And Main State Bank holds 4,550 shares. D E Shaw & Co owns 557,748 shares. Security Natl owns 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,940 shares. First Business Finance Svcs holds 2,467 shares. Trustco Bancorporation N Y reported 23,300 shares stake. 36,163 were accumulated by Horan Mngmt. Aspiriant Lc has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 14,057 shares. Fincl Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.16% or 9,921 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 20,603 shares to 221,369 shares, valued at $29.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Performance Food Group Co by 79,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,835 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).