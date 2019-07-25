As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Declined, Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.16 Million; Holder Raymond James & Associates Has Upped Ppl (PPL) Holding

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 25,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 154,540 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01M, down from 180,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.17. About 2.48M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 184,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.88M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51M, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 1.52M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sei Investments Com has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 94,789 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com reported 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 10,862 shares. Lincoln National Corporation reported 14,290 shares. 576 are owned by Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability Co. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 11,111 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Allstate Corporation has 13,411 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Monarch Mgmt stated it has 49,224 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 143,788 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 0.42% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 742,061 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Merian Global (Uk) stated it has 278,769 shares. Argyle Cap reported 1.11% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 1.72M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in July – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPL Corporation: An Unexpected Value For Dividend Growth Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PPL Electric Utilities wins eighth straight JD Power customer satisfaction award – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPL is named a Best Place to Work for people with disabilities for second straight year – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 35,704 shares to 419,071 shares, valued at $31.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 4 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131 shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 121,604 shares to 184,604 shares, valued at $37.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.