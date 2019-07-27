As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Declined, Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Raised Its Position; Circor Intl (CIR) Stock Rose While Elk Creek Partners Lowered Its Holding

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (CIR) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 85,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,725 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, down from 375,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $795.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 138,144 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 35.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Circor; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C-54C, EST. 56C

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CIR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Com invested in 0.71% or 142,900 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 7,686 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 7,400 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 13,383 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 7,325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 116,175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Service Gp has invested 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 11,825 shares stake. Advsr Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 25,309 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 17,921 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Com Na invested in 0% or 188 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd owns 47,497 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 52,692 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 41,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Quotient Technology Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,041 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 428 shares. Bridgecreek Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Perkins Coie Trust reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tower Bridge Advsr accumulated 46,808 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 108,384 shares. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.12% or 41,941 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Corp, Minnesota-based fund reported 107,698 shares. Cambridge Group Incorporated owns 71,831 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,005 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Personal Finance owns 863 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Highlander Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Intersect Cap Lc stated it has 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

