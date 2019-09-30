As Nike (NKE) Stock Rose, Robecosam Ag Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.46 Million; Corbyn Investment Management Holding in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Boosted as Stock Price Rose

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 127,770 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 17,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 88,783 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43 million, up from 71,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $93.3. About 2.70M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25,015 shares to 126,773 shares, valued at $25.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 6,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,255 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guinness Asset Mngmt invested in 1.14% or 83,793 shares. Harvest Cap Mgmt holds 4,742 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Round Table Services Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Hawaiian Bankshares has 39,004 shares. Rech & accumulated 1,743 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Charter Trust Company accumulated 0.5% or 51,444 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 1.33M shares. Mufg Americas reported 65,758 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc owns 7,445 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fifth Third Bankshares owns 1.13M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Moreover, Papp L Roy Associates has 1.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 76,932 shares. 729,663 were reported by Citadel Advsr Lc. Atlantic Union Bancorporation holds 0.64% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 56,462 shares. Indiana And Management holds 0.98% or 21,332 shares in its portfolio.

