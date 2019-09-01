As Nike (NKE) Stock Rose, Polen Capital Management Raised Holding by $54.75 Million; Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Shares Declined While Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Decreased Holding

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 651,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 12.13M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 11.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 69.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 44,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 19,303 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 63,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $90.91. About 149,548 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: KSQ Will Be Responsible for All Costs Related to Antibody Development Program; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 25,195 shares to 96,288 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.70 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $109,510 was made by Aryeh Jason on Wednesday, May 29. Davis Todd C bought $93,594 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Friday, August 2. The insider Patel Sunil bought 1,000 shares worth $95,980.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWO ETF – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “8 Biotechs Being Choked by Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “XBI, LGND, SAGE, GBT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 289 are owned by Fort Limited Partnership. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Sei Invs Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 21,322 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 2.74M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Millrace Asset owns 18,000 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Alps holds 0.05% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 52,937 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd owns 119 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 557,512 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorporation owns 254 shares. Mackay Shields Limited holds 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 6,621 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Group Inc accumulated 0.17% or 5,025 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Inc holds 77,503 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 278 shares. Brookstone Capital holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,680 shares. Texas Yale Corp has 469,636 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Howard Capital Mngmt owns 8,988 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Jennison Ltd Liability Company reported 20.70 million shares. Monroe Retail Bank Tru Mi reported 3,271 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors has 304,571 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 48,125 are held by Bright Rock Cap Mngmt. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Ltd Llc accumulated 18,278 shares. Advisor Lc owns 37,953 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 813,804 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Grp One Trading LP invested in 0% or 4,683 shares. Telemus Cap Limited owns 0.32% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 49,639 shares.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 184,383 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.