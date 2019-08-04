As Nike (NKE) Stock Rose, Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Upped Stake by $5.08 Million; As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Declined, Truenorth Trimmed by $696,260 Its Stake

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 10,690 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 12,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $297.38. About 878,531 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 4.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00M shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Investment Management Lc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 26,998 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0.39% or 4.25 million shares. 28,076 were reported by Quadrant Capital Mgmt. 3,019 are held by Brown Advisory Secs Lc. Virginia-based Markel Corporation has invested 0.52% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kistler reported 953 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 6,663 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv accumulated 0.23% or 30,658 shares. Linscomb Williams invested in 0.04% or 6,032 shares. Cambridge invested 0.36% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Motley Fool Asset Limited stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 7,838 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Pioneer Tru State Bank N A Or holds 3.98% or 109,772 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Shine Investment Advisory Ser owns 2,369 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 152,420 shares to 202,567 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 285,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $969,078 activity.