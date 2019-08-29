As Nike (NKE) Stock Rose, Holder Strategy Asset Managers Has Cut Its Position by $1.76 Million; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Price Declined, Holder Schaller Investment Group Has Upped Position

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 21,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 920 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77,000, down from 22,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.98. About 1.87M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $99.99. About 3.06M shares traded or 44.69% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.92 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Foot Locker Is Kicking Itself After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “October 4th Options Now Available For Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

