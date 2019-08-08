As Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Trimmed by $539,028 Its Holding; As Ansys (ANSS) Market Value Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.43. About 189,461 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 6,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 70,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, down from 77,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $83.06. About 2.74M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 29.25 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.

