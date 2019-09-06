As Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Paragon Capital Management Trimmed by $348,684 Its Position; Genpact Limited (G) Shareholder Bain Capital Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 125,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, down from 130,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 5.09 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 544,840 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.82 million for 23.62 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 258,278 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Moreover, Century Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.02% or 154,602 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc owns 3.42M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 82,976 shares. Junto Cap Management LP reported 1.88% stake. Mesirow Financial invested in 1.62% or 298,740 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Cooke Bieler LP holds 269,774 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.06% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 2.66 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.26 million shares stake. Macquarie Gp Limited has 81,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 76,431 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 31.13 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

