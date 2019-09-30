As Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Monetta Financial Services Has Trimmed Position; Calamos Wealth Management Position in Honeywell International (HON) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 6,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, down from 33,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $169.38. About 507,195 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $923,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 2.70M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 6,845 shares to 21,657 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 124,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.07 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Finance has invested 0.97% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Manufacturers Life Comm The has invested 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Northstar Advsr has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pioneer Tru Bancorporation N A Or owns 2.18% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 30,174 shares. Randolph accumulated 166,396 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd holds 3,590 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.13% or 42,723 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,081 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 60,216 are owned by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Communications. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1.19 million shares. Connable Office has 0.67% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20,897 shares. 61,607 are held by Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Hexavest Inc has 0.46% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 200,165 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 3,220 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership owns 32,555 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 23,300 are held by Trustco Financial Bank N Y. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Horizon Invests stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Columbus Circle Investors holds 442,075 shares. Guinness Asset Management Ltd accumulated 83,793 shares or 1.14% of the stock. De Burlo Group stated it has 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Hawaiian Bank has 0.17% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ims Cap reported 0.5% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 233,260 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 371,795 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A reported 2,092 shares. Interest holds 406,729 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fort Lp owns 1,383 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amarillo Natl Bank invested in 0.3% or 8,812 shares.

