As Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Lowered Position; Bokf Has Lifted Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Share Price Rose

Bokf increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 274,368 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.98 million, up from 261,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 2.46 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 99.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 15,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 44 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 15,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 8.76 million shares traded or 41.79% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Companies That Could Acquire Fitbit – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$88.69, Is It Time To Put NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “What Should the Owners of Nike Stock Look for When NKE Reports Its Q1 Results? – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Microsoft to buy power from French co.’s solar, wind energy projects in Texas – Houston Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.31% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.45M shares. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 3,144 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Middleton Ma has 29,012 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rockland owns 110,814 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na owns 293,204 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0.03% or 71,786 shares. Accredited Investors stated it has 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northeast Investment Mgmt stated it has 229,224 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd owns 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,553 shares. Montag Caldwell Lc accumulated 6,715 shares. 4,550 were accumulated by Field And Main National Bank & Trust. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation holds 0.76% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 38,892 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 38,897 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh reported 20,113 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $83.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc by 25,837 shares to 157,262 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Don’t Buy PepsiCo Now – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.5% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” published on January 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo Earnings Extend Positive Momentum Into 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo: Bar Gets Higher, But Stock Still Looks Good – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Cola Wars: Pepsi vs. Coke – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Bokf, which manages about $4.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6,567 shares to 4,572 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).