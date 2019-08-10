As Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Holding by $3.12 Million; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shares Rose While Two Creeks Capital Management LP Boosted Holding

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 37,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 28,593 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, down from 65,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.46 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59 million, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $255.54. About 189,879 shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why I Was Wrong About Under Armour’s Rebound – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.54% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northstar invested in 23,203 shares or 0.87% of the stock. 730,544 are owned by Douglass Winthrop. 232,212 were accumulated by Suncoast Equity. Exane Derivatives invested in 3,157 shares or 0% of the stock. Tdam Usa reported 27,404 shares stake. Sei Invests Com reported 889,342 shares stake. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Company has 409 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 386,359 shares. Finemark Retail Bank Trust accumulated 134,339 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd reported 4,429 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 818 shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ims stated it has 8,001 shares. Legacy Private Tru holds 2,676 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Campbell County, Wyoming, Modernizes Processes with Solutions from Tyler Technologies – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyler Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “NC signs $85M contract for electronic court filing system – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) CEO Lynn Moore on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 44 shares. 6,560 were accumulated by Penn Capital Mgmt. Hhr Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 4.09% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Parametric Assocs Lc owns 99,220 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited reported 3,278 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 246,812 shares. Fiduciary Commerce holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 4,454 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sq Limited Liability Company reported 390,263 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 3,604 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital holds 0.04% or 981 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.43% or 4,848 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 127,534 shares. Mackenzie, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 187,649 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 439,621 shares.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 265,350 shares to 408,151 shares, valued at $71.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 194,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,663 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD).