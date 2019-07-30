As Nike (NKE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Stake; American Investment Services Upped Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $2.93 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.17. About 2.55M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $149.64. About 1.73M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 3,019 shares to 39,377 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 5,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,954 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montgomery Inv Mgmt invested in 4.83% or 76,803 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services accumulated 0.1% or 1,576 shares. Smithfield invested 0.29% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Raymond James Trust Na holds 40,067 shares. 20,000 are held by Yorktown Mgmt & Com. Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.31% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,344 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services stated it has 3,711 shares. 1.18 million were reported by Pggm Invs. Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct has 0.44% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 18,831 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.17% or 6,163 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory LP owns 27,170 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. 3.82 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc. Dumont Blake Invest Advsrs Limited Com reported 1.12% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,005 shares. 10,110 are held by Advisors Asset Management Inc. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 191,155 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Orrstown Financial Serv Inc holds 1.37% or 11,646 shares in its portfolio. Argi Inv Ser Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability holds 161,027 shares. 53 were reported by Camarda Fin Advsr Limited Liability. Bridges Inv Management holds 0.17% or 49,554 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,473 shares. Crestwood Management LP invested in 3.55% or 74,520 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Monroe Bankshares And Tru Mi owns 3,271 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. House Llc reported 94,505 shares stake. Gould Asset Limited Company Ca owns 3,693 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.