As Nike (NKE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Decreased by $12.60 Million Its Stake; Macy’s (M) Shareholder United Capital Financial Advisers Has Boosted Its Holding by $401,112 as Valuation Declined

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 100.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 16,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,273 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $800,000, up from 16,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 5.13M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INTERNATIONAL TOURIST SPENDING ROSE NEARLY 10% IN 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S APP FEATURES MOBILE CHECKOUT FOR IN-STORE TRANSACTIONS; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of CSAIL 2016-C6; 24/03/2018 – NYC DHS: Macy’s Flower Show; 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY REVIEW IS FOCUSED MAINLY ON LORD & TAYLOR; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36,557 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $109.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 721,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca stated it has 4,175 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 341,983 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,307 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Korea Investment owns 918,000 shares. Axa invested in 319,408 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Inc has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1,059 shares. Allen Mngmt has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,815 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 201,224 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 34,171 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,676 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Confluence Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 261,739 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt reported 0.58% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 500,000 shares to 11.96 million shares, valued at $1.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).