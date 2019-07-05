As Nike (NKE) Stock Price Declined, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Stake; Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Position Has Increased by Telemark Asset Management Llc

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 16,871 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology; 28/03/2018 – Aspen in talks as bid process nears; 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters; 24/05/2018 – Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen; 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING; 22/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMA INFANT-FORMULA UNIT SAID TO GET TAKEOVER INTEREST; 10/05/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Fremont

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74M, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.61 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 496,100 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Essex Invest Management Lc has invested 0.15% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blackrock Inc invested in 274,070 shares. Granahan Investment Management Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.53 million shares. Northern reported 52,297 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 98,285 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 40,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Oaktop Cap Mgmt Ii LP holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 2.59M shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 9,475 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 41,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Awm Inv Commerce reported 0.43% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,667 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 40,525 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cannell Peter B And Inc reported 46,023 shares stake. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9,488 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northeast Inv Mngmt has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Susquehanna Grp Llp owns 595,094 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 576,147 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Mercantile Trust holds 35,311 shares. First Long Island Invsts accumulated 88,963 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 0.13% stake. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Llc reported 2,570 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt invested in 4,084 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Green Valley Investors Ltd has 3.24% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prescott Gp Management Ltd Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 14,393 shares.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 100,000 shares to 2.63 million shares, valued at $336.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.59M shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).