As Nike (NKE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Has Cut Position by $2.61 Million; As Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stock Value Declined, Atika Capital Management Cut Its Position

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 162,594 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 24/05/2018 – MOLINA SELECTED FOR MEDICAID AWARDS IN STATE OF WASHINGTON; 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 06/03/2018 – Molina Health: Transactions Won’t Have Material Impact on Company’s Cash Position; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off; 06/03/2018 Molina Healthcare Announces Pricing of Synthetic Exchange Transaction; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 31 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,954 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60B, down from 18,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $87.17. About 2.22 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advisors holds 0.36% or 12,412 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kepos Lp reported 43,772 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 1.01% or 1.20M shares. Wafra reported 220,710 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Marco Invest Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2,600 shares stake. Brookstone Cap Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 178,300 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation. Svcs invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prudential Finance holds 1.79 million shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated holds 2.33M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Essex Fincl Serv has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 5,825 were accumulated by Shelton Mgmt. Sky Invest Gp Limited Com has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdc Holdings (NYSE:MDC) by 2,529 shares to 38,467 shares, valued at $1.12B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandridge Energy by 10,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP).

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 7,800 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, up 13.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.25 per share. MOH’s profit will be $160.30 million for 13.79 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP reported 9,483 shares stake. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,812 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Serv holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Svcs accumulated 0% or 6,078 shares. Glenmede Na owns 0.03% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 49,900 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 32,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs holds 0.01% or 21,125 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Vanguard invested in 5.69M shares. Capital Rech Global Investors invested in 0.12% or 2.60M shares. Natixis reported 35,883 shares. Hennessy Advsr reported 0.82% stake. Assetmark owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 602,298 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 4,005 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.