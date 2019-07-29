As Nike (NKE) Stock Declined, Holder Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Position; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Price Rose, Petroleum & Resources Has Upped Its Position

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37 million, up from 90,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.01M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 2.50 million shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amci Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schultze Spl Purp Acquisitio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0.39% or 59.39M shares in its portfolio. Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,238 shares. Connors Investor holds 1.79% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 156,221 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 76,656 shares. Moreover, Castleark Management Limited Liability has 1.42% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dorsey Whitney Limited Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prescott Group Inc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 14,393 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 0.29% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7,691 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.31% or 16,724 shares. Bp Public Limited Co holds 134,000 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price reported 3.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 8,990 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.26% or 261,789 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull market for golf? – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Nike collection celebrates 20 years of SpongeBob – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Brand Could Benefit From Nike’s and Adidas’ Missteps – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Company by 8,100 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,701 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) accumulated 9,170 shares. 10,450 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.28% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 15,380 shares. Allstate Corporation owns 2,665 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bright Rock Cap Limited has 0.48% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 14,100 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Baldwin Mgmt Lc invested in 0.2% or 6,595 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors stated it has 4,289 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cushing Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.45% or 130,598 shares. Brinker Inc holds 20,628 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 77,411 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 205 shares. Rr Advisors Lc owns 54,000 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 310,546 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.