As Nike (NKE) Stock Declined, Abner Herrman & Brock Has Increased Holding by $2.06 Million; U S Bancorp (USB) Holder United Fire Group Has Trimmed Position as Share Value Declined

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 24,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,027 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.56M, up from 136,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $88.75. About 170,679 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 121,859 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 28,251 shares to 716,633 shares, valued at $13.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 18,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,983 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71B for 12.54 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.