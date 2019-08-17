As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Strs Ohio Upped Position; Avery Dennison (AVY) Holder Delta Asset Management Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 54,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 175,260 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80M, down from 229,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $113.98. About 465,909 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 65,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 683,476 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.56M, up from 617,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 1.10 million shares to 9,501 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 625,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 747,104 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mng. Corp. Hldg Co (NYSE:NEM).

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.23M for 17.48 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.