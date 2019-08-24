As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Riverpark Advisors Has Decreased Stake; Flippin Bruce & Porter Boosted Its Carnival (CCL) Holding by $1.38 Million as Shares Declined

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 27,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 186,957 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 159,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.67 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 3,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 38,473 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 42,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87M shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Carnival And Don’t Look Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,340 were reported by Glenmede Na. Synovus Corp holds 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 6,450 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 1.33M shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 198 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 267,654 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Lsv Asset stated it has 36,500 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 7,806 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Korea invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Tudor Inv Et Al owns 56,727 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Company invested in 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Limited Co accumulated 181 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt reported 35,466 shares. 17,462 are held by Hills National Bank & Trust And Comm. Conning Inc stated it has 0.2% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Australia-based Platinum Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Rebound to Close Higher Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The 4 Worst Numbers From Under Armour’s Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Foot Locker Is Kicking Itself After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.