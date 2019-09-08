As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Prudential Plc Has Increased Holding by $1.17 Million; Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Shareholder Castine Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $8.11 Million as Valuation Rose

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 48.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 13,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 42,699 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 28,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.63M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 450,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 795,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 790,049 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,318 are held by Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Co. 3,343 are owned by Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 5,641 shares. 60,210 were reported by Canandaigua Natl Bank And Trust. Brighton Jones Llc owns 30,706 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 162,410 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Limited has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Highland Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jlb Assoc stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi invested in 1.26% or 115,154 shares. 20,757 were accumulated by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Retail Bank Of Stockton holds 0.44% or 10,080 shares in its portfolio. Lynch Associate In reported 3,163 shares. Mawer Inv owns 1.02 million shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Profit Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 23,222 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csg Systems Internat (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 40,900 shares to 238,800 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 126,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.80M for 8.92 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 106 shares. First Mercantile Co holds 0.06% or 13,185 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 0.03% or 486,241 shares. United Ser Automobile Association owns 32,891 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancorp reported 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Castine Cap Management Ltd Com has 4.59% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 795,203 shares. Parkside Bankshares holds 0% or 151 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advsr holds 168,509 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 306,938 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Utah Retirement invested in 0.01% or 40,296 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 103,559 shares. Blackrock owns 19.25M shares. 484,806 were accumulated by Amer Intll Gru. Northern Corp stated it has 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Smith Graham & Inv Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.75% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 364,321 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp by 36,819 shares to 463,120 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 772,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS).