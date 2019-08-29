As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Lowered by $364,224 Its Stake; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Cut Position

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $117.82. About 2.58 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 20,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 25,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 3.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 8,185 shares to 344,887 shares, valued at $37.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited has 1.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 21,370 shares. Accuvest Global stated it has 0.72% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated holds 0.24% or 5,937 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 49,882 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insur has invested 1.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Murphy Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.93% or 49,235 shares in its portfolio. Lathrop Mgmt has 3,331 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Epoch Investment Ptnrs holds 1.04 million shares. Hussman Strategic Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bessemer Grp Inc owns 823,806 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Llc, California-based fund reported 17,756 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated holds 3.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 203,897 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 46,120 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 1,883 shares stake.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.10 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

