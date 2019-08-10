As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Paragon Capital Management Trimmed Position; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holder Trillium Asset Management Lowered Stake by $428,225 as Share Price Declined

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 2,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 38,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, down from 41,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $153.49. About 814,970 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 125,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, down from 130,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,962 shares to 90,782 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson reported 130,338 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 15,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The California-based Saratoga Rech Inv has invested 3.73% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mercer Advisers Inc reported 3,415 shares. Allstate reported 93,398 shares. Markel Corporation reported 366,000 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,059 shares. Colorado-based Ghp Investment Advisors has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.36% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Strategic Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 24,631 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc accumulated 818 shares. Horan Management accumulated 36,518 shares. Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) has 310,165 shares. The Rhode Island-based Washington has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V reported 2.24% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ftb Advisors reported 0% stake. Zeke Cap Advsr reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 527,989 were reported by Axa. Allstate Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Davis R M Inc invested in 0.51% or 78,153 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 2,174 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,463 shares. Stephens Investment Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 279 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 40,951 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii has 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,490 shares. 1.56 million were reported by Ameriprise.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 222,342 shares to 252,226 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10M for 17.13 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.